Jason Lindsey’s Labor Day Forecast

By Jason Lindsey
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An endless stream of showers and storms continues to rotate around a stalled-out weather maker, which is causing flash flooding across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

This pesky weather maker will finally exit the area Tuesday into Wednesday. Our chances for showers and storms go down by Thursday, but return with our next weather maker, arriving next weekend. Expect temperatures at or below normal, which is 85. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

