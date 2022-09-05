Kentucky Blood Center in need of blood donors during National Blood Donation Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a desperate need for blood, in the form of a nationwide shortage. With summer coming to an end, the Kentucky Blood Center is hoping to encourage more people to sign up to donate. Eric Lindsey, with the Kentucky Blood Center said COVID shut down a lot of important centers and more people became wary because of health concerns.

“Blood donation is very critical to serving local patients and local hospitals. For the last two-and-a-half years, since the pandemic, we have been in a two-and-a-half-year shortage,” Lindsey said.

Unfortunately, that means they are still far behind in the amount of blood they need.

He said 400 donors a day is considered a healthy blood supply at the Kentucky Blood Center. They haven’t even received 75% of the average amount of blood this year.

It’s an easy process too. Lindsey said it takes about 30 to 45 minutes from when you walk in the door of a blood center to donate.

“We’ve opened up new centers to be able to be accessible and make it more convenient,” he said.

Blood donations are used for all different kinds of medical needs. Whether it be for premature births, anemia and even cancer, the blood donated can save many lives. Lindsey said 25% of the blood supply goes towards cancer patients.

The Kentucky Blood Center shares their supply with 70 hospitals across the state. More people donating blood can have a great impact on many different patients.

“Then again, if one unit of blood can save up to three lives, imagine what the whole state of Kentucky could do,” Dr. Daliah Wachs, a physician advocating for blood donations, said.

Governor Andy Beshear signed a proclamation making Sunday, September 4th Kentucky Blood Donation Day. The first week of September also marks National Blood Donation Week, and Kentucky officials are stressing the importance of donations.

Eric Lindsey said, “We’re looking for a big push this week. We really need folks to come in and help pick us up, and make sure that we’re able to provide a healthy blood supply for our local hospitals.”

Labor Day Weekend increased the need for blood in the state as well. Lindsey said they encourage more people to sign up for appointments this upcoming week.

