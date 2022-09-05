Labor Day travel expected to approach pre-pandemic levels

Millions of Americans are expected to fly or drive home this Labor Day.
Millions of Americans are expected to fly or drive home this Labor Day.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Travel experts say that most Americans will be coming back from their holiday weekends on Monday. Millions of Americans are expected to fly or drive home this Labor Day. Luckily for travelers, we aren’t seeing too many delays in the central Kentucky area.

Our crew spoke with drivers Monday morning who made it sound like everything is running nice and easy, but that might not be the case a little later on in the day. AAA said the busiest time for travel this Labor Day is going to be in the afternoon.

The travel agency said millions of Americans are going to be out on the roads despite high gas prices and inflation.

“I always think about that with gas. Like when gas went up, what are we going to do, not buy gas? It is what it is. Things cost money,” traveler Cameron Myers said. “You shorten up where you can, but it’s Labor Day and we want to go on vacation. Am I not going to be on vacation and be mad that things are expensive?”

The national average for a gallon of gas is up 54 cents this Labor Day weekend from last year.

“Of course it’s up 54 cents from this time last year, but I’m sure it was probably up even more from the year before, but where I’m from it was actually down,” traveler Tracy Gilbert said.

At the airport, national travel agencies expect more than 13 million Americans to fly this holiday weekend, and this morning we saw a big rush of people out at Blue Grass Airport. We expect to see more activity with flights landing and leaving later this afternoon.

We are expecting some more rain as the day goes on, which could be a bad mixture with the holiday traffic, so make sure if you’re heading back that you take things slow and get where you’re going safely.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
1 person dead after early morning crash
Police investigating a deadly crash in Lexington
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Police: Man detained in vehicle of interest after woman abducted while jogging
E. coli outbreak connected to Wendy’s restaurants in Kentucky

Latest News

Good Monday morning everyone! It is Labor Day and we are continuing our First Alert Weather Day...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A wet Labor Day on tap
Alex Chubaruk and Christian Mission Ebenezer raised over $100,000 this past spring for Ukraine...
Lexington Christian mission asks for more donations to support Ukrainian people
With summer coming to an end, the Kentucky Blood Center is hoping to encourage more people to...
Kentucky Blood Center in need of blood donors during National Blood Donation Week
Whitley Weights
COVID-19 pandemic inspires two Southeast Kentuckians to open 24-hour gym in Whitley County