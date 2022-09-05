UPDATE: Missing pilot and helicopter’s last known location near Warren/Edmonson County line

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management is asking for people in several counties to “be on the lookout” for a missing helicopter and its pilot.

The small jet executive helicopter was flying towards Glasgow and then planned to fly on towards Tennessee.

The aircraft was last seen flying below the radar in what was thought to be an attempt to avoid storms last weekend.

During this time, contact had been lost with the pilot, David Stone, and his aircraft.

Stone’s last know location was near the Warren/Edmonson County line near Chalybeate.

According to officials, crews conducted road surveys of the area in Edmonson County but didn’t find anything. Barren County Emergency Management also searched the area in the west and northwest portion of Barren County - which included roads up to the airport property - but also did not find anything.

Emergency management officials say the Civil Air Patrol and local pilots have been flying grid searches over the area with no discovery yet. The CAP will continue search and ground searches will be coordinated based on information the air searches may turn up.

Property owners are being asked to check their properties for a possible down helicopter.

If you find the helicopter, Emergency Management is asking you to notify local authorities and not tamper with the aircraft.

Authorities say Stone left Coeur Airport in St. Louis on Saturday and stopped in Sparta, IL. He called his wife, reported no issues, and said he was headed toward Glasgow to fuel again. He told his wife that once he left the Glasgow area, he would continue on to Knoxville, TN.

Stone is described as a 5′7″ white male, clean-shaven.

The aircraft is a blue Jetexec with the tail number N162NH.

If you have seen a low-flying aircraft or have any information about one that has landed,please contact the Communications Center at (270) 651-1175.

You can also contact the Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Facebook page to message them directly.

