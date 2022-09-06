Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Small Break In The Stormy Setup

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today feels more like a Monday after that long holiday weekend. A weekend that featured rounds of torrential rain producing showers and storms that linger out there today. The pattern ahead is one that gives us a break before cranking out more heavy rain making storms by the weekend.

Let’s focus on today then start looking farther down the road.

Our Tuesday storms won’t be as widespread but can still pack a tropical downpours that produce local high-water issues, especially in the east.

There’s still a storm risk waiting on us for Wednesday, but a drying trend begins to take control. This dry weather looks to take us through Thursday and Friday with seasonable temps.

A big upper level low is spinning across the south and will merge with a trough digging into the Mississippi Valley over the weekend. Those two will form another slow-moving upper low that spins on top of us into the first half of next week.

Temps turn cooler than normal as this system rolls through.

