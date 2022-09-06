FCPS, JCPS donating furniture to Hindman Elementary School

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two of the largest school districts in the state are helping out one of the schools in eastern Kentucky that lost everything.

Hindman Elementary is starting back from the ground up after over three feet of water inundated the school.

Desks, tables, and chairs are some of the staple furniture items in classrooms, and Hindman Elementary is in need of all of it. Fayette County Public Schools partnered with Jefferson County Public Schools to announce they’ll be donating a surplus of some of their current stock to the elementary.

Katie Williams, the director of communications for Fayette County Public Schools, said they’re happy to help and Hindman Elementary is grateful for the continued support.

“I think we would just encourage people to sort of stay tuned into what school districts need as they consider reopening, as they look to get buildings clean. I know they are still looking for volunteers. There will certainly be other needs that arise and we all want to be good partners,” Williams said.

The supplies will be picked up Wednesday morning to take to Knott County and the district said they’ll continue to find ways to help their neighbors in eastern Kentucky.

