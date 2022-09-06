FCPS, JCPS donating furniture to Hindman Elementary School

FCPS donating furniture to Hindman Elementary School
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two of the largest school districts in the state are helping out one of the schools in eastern Kentucky that lost everything.

Hindman Elementary is starting back from the ground up after over three feet of water inundated the school.

Desks, tables, and chairs are some of the staple furniture items in classrooms, and Hindman Elementary is in need of all of it. Fayette County Public Schools partnered with Jefferson County Public Schools to announce they’ll be donating a surplus of some of their current stock to the elementary.

Katie Williams, the director of communications for Fayette County Public Schools, said they’re happy to help and Hindman Elementary is grateful for the continued support.

“I think we would just encourage people to sort of stay tuned into what school districts need as they consider reopening, as they look to get buildings clean. I know they are still looking for volunteers. There will certainly be other needs that arise and we all want to be good partners,” Williams said.

The supplies will be picked up Wednesday morning to take to Knott County and the district said they’ll continue to find ways to help their neighbors in eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing helicopter and pilot
UPDATE: Missing pilot found dead at Mammoth Cave National Park
1 person dead after early morning crash
Police investigating a deadly crash in Lexington
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
University of North Dakota campus is seen in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Dozens of Native American remains found on University of North Dakota campus
Once the water receded, the damage was done. Shortly after receding, road crews were on the way...
Flooding in Franklin County washes away road

Latest News

File image
KSP: Deadly crash shuts down part of Mountain Parkway in Clark County
Coach John Calipari
Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari’s home
Leaders with the work force initiative WORK Lexington were able to service those from the young...
Lexington holds second ‘WORK Lexington’ initiative
Crews are widening the interstate on I-64/I-75 between the Newtown Pike and Paris Pike...
Interstate widening project begins in Fayette County