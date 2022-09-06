Former UK football coach Guy Morriss dies at 71

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky football coach Guy Morriss passed away Tuesday after a more than five-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

WKYT spoke with Morriss in 2017, not long after his diagnosis.

Morriss led the Kentucky football program in the 2001 and 2002 seasons. He first arrived at UK as an offensive line coach under head coach Hal Mumme in 1997.

Morriss left UK to take the head coaching job at Baylor following the 2002 season. He would make other coaching stops at Texas A&M-Commerce, Kentucky State, Warren Central High School, and Lexington Christian Academy.

Morriss was 71 years-old.

