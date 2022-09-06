Interstate widening project begins in Fayette County

WKYT News at 10:00 AM
By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A long-term traffic project begins Tuesday in Lexington.

Crews are widening the interstate on I-64/I-75 between the Newtown Pike and Paris Pike Interchanges. The anticipated completion date is November 1, 2024.

Transportation leaders said the end result will improve safety as the city grows.

“What’s happening though is the volume of traffic continues to increase, for example, for this stretch of highway and for the ramps there is a significant increase for your volume of motorists,” said Natasha Lacy with KYTC.

Here’s what to expect for this week:

Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Friday evening, Sept. 9/Saturday morning, Sept. 10 – 7 p.m. evenings until 6 a.m. the following mornings

  • lane closures will be in effect between the Newtown Pike Interchange (milepoint 115) and the Paris Pike Interchange (milepoint 113)
  • the section is along an approximate 6.7 mile section where the two interstates are combined in Fayette County.

Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Wednesday, Sept. 7 – 7 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday

  • the Newtown Pike and Paris Pike ramps will be closed along the southbound side of Interstate 75

Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Thursday, Sept. 8 – 7 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday

  • the Newtown Pike and Paris Pike ramps will be closed along the northbound side of Interstate 75

