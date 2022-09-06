Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another day of locally heavy rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of rain will once again pass through the skies of central & eastern Kentucky.

We have experienced some decent rains moving through the region over the past few days. You’ll get in some more today. Some slow-moving showers and storms will develop and pour over parts of our region. This will keep the high water threat elevated again today. These rains could cause some issues in our area.

All of our rain chances will back off for a few days. The next best rain chance will not be here until we reach the weekend. At that time, I fully expect it to be heavy and steady throughout the entire region. Considering how saturated we are right now, any decent rains we see on Saturday could lead us to some more high water issues.

Take care of each other!

