Knoxville company recalls beef jerky products due to possible listeria concerns

A food company is recalling some of its beef jerky products due to possible listeria...
A food company is recalling some of its beef jerky products due to possible listeria contamination.(USDA)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The United States Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that the Magnolia Provision Company, Inc. issued a recall regarding its beef jerky products, due to possible contamination of listeria monocytogenes.

The Knoxville company recalled all beef jerky items that were produced on Aug. 25.

The company advises avoiding consumption of the Beef Jerky Experience Chop House Style Prime Rib flavored beef jerky that displays an expiration date of Aug. 25, 2023.

The products recalled have an establishment number of “8091″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

USDA says the items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment reported that it received confirmation from its third-party lab that a product contact surface sample returned positive for listeria.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police is working a serious crash in Clark County.
KSP: Pedestrian killed after being hit by police-issued agency vehicle in Clark County
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Coach John Calipari
Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari’s home
Missing helicopter and pilot
UPDATE: Missing pilot found dead at Mammoth Cave National Park
1 person dead after early morning crash
Police investigating a deadly crash in Lexington

Latest News

In a statement, police said the pair were arrested over the Labor Day weekend. (Source: Gray...
2 suspects, including teen, arrested in deadly drive-by
Leonard Glenn Francis removed his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet on Sunday.
Police: ‘Fat Leonard’ from Navy bribery scandal escapes house arrest in San Diego
Parents say they are concerned as the first day of school draws nearer for Uvalde students and...
Uvalde students go back to school for 1st time since attack
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at federal...
New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump founder from public office