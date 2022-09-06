KSP: Deadly crash shuts down part of Mountain Parkway in Clark County
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is working a serious crash in Clark County.
We’re told the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway at the 4 mile marker. The Clark County Coroner told us a car hit a pedestrian, and the pedestrian was killed.
Investigators told us a KSP-issued agency vehicle was somehow involved in the crash.
Police said the eastbound lanes of the road are expected to be closed between 4-6 hours.
This story is developing.
