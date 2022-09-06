Lexington holds second ‘WORK Lexington’ initiative

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington workforce initiative is kicking off its second year. City leaders were at the Charles Young Center Tuesday morning, and they want to bridge the workforce gap.

As of July, roughly 76,000 Kentuckians are still unemployed.

Mayor Linda Gorton spoke to potential employees and employers looking to achieve some of their goals. Leaders with the work force initiative WORK Lexington were able to service those from the young to the seniors by hosting the job fair.

The event not only provided a variety of employers form The Building Institute, who works directly with HVAC systems, to the Community Action Council, where they provide certificates needed to go out in the workforce.

Jubilee Jobs, the Kentucky Career Center and the Lexington Rescue Mission were all in attendance offering job placement and second chance opportunities.

“WORK Lexington will be open in the work force development room on the first level when you come in from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. However, you can reach us at any point at 859-258-WORK and my colleague James McFarlin will call you in 24 hours,” said Annissa Franklin with the Urban League.

Continuing the efforts to give back to the community, during the job fair, the Urban League gave away three laptops to those still searching for a job in the commonwealth.

