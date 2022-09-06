Rollout to begin in Lexington for new COVID-19 booster dose

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The FDA has approved a new COVID-19 booster, and UK Healthcare said it’ll be ready to serve the public when those doses roll out.

“It is important that we continue to stay vigilant and continue to get vaccines and booster doses,” UK Pharmacy assistant professor Vincent Venditto said.

UK Healthcare anticipates it will get the new booster doses later this week, with a scheduled rollout for September 12.

“Why this is very important is because these new lineages are what we might predict to see circulating around this fall and winter season,” said Dr. James Hallahan, the assistant director of Pharmacy Operations with UK Healthcare. “Ideally it’s going to provide us with much better protection.”

Dr. Hallahan said the booster shot contains the original COVID-19 strain, as well as two additional strains of BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions of the virus.

“Obviously we want to keep people out of the hospital and that’s what the vaccines are designed to do,” Venditto said.

The state’s COVID-19 website shows a large portion of the commonwealth’s counties in the red, with a weekly positivity rate at 20%. Health officials say fall season can also be virus-spreading season as students congregate during school.

“The important thing about the new vaccine is that they now match much closer to this omicron variant,” Dr. Hallahan said.

UK Healthcare officials expect a few thousand doses will be distributed for free within UK Pharmacy sites. Other pharmacies are expected to have the doses as well.

“Continue to do everything we can to prevent those symptoms, stay out of the hospital and hopefully have a long life to live,” Venditto said.

The new Moderna vaccine booster is for ages 18 and up, while the Pfizer vaccine booster dose is for ages 12 and up. If you’d like to make an appointment to receive a vaccine booster or to check your eligibility, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.