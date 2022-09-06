Two teens arrested in connection with attempted thefts in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown police are thanking neighbors for their work that helped them arrest two teenagers. The teens are accused of attempting to break into several vehicles and leading officers on a chase.

Around 4:15 Tuesday morning, Georgetown police were told some people spotted a reported stolen car in the Frankfort Road area.

“Our officers located that vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop on it. The vehicle fled, but during the initial encounter, they believe the person was showing some sort of impairment,” said Captain Josh Nash with the Georgetown Police Department.

Nash said police chased after the driver of the stolen vehicle on I-64. The chase ended close to Shelby County, and police believed the driver of that car wasn’t working alone.

“After the stolen vehicle incident, that night, we were getting calls from the area the vehicle was located in. Two suspicious males going through vehicles,” Nash said.

Nash said neighbors gave officers their surveillance video and pointed them in the direction of the two teens. Police found them hours later, but they then ran from officers.

“We were going through backyards, chasing them. At some point, both individuals had firearms that they discarded and we were able to locate both of them and detain them without any further incident,” Nash said.

While police ended their car chase early, Nash says they believe all three people involved are from the Louisville area. They believe the driver of the stolen car let the two teens out before the car chase began, but the two teens didn’t get away.

“They’re coming down here to go through our citizens’ vehicles and steal from them. But our citizens, just like we are, are tired of it. And they want to see a stop to it,” Nash said.

Police also want to remind you to always lock your doors, and to not leave valuables in your cars.

