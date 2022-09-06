UK basketball unveils new-look uniform

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball released a video and pictures of the team’s new white home uniforms on Tuesday.

Gone are any references to the checkerboard design which has drawn mixed reviews from UK fans.

The new uniform is a classic look, with the UK logo on the right leg of the shorts and blue piping on the left leg of the shorts.

A gold UK logo is found on the back of the jersey just above the players last name.

Enter stage right.



Our new home uniforms have arrived 🔥⚪️ pic.twitter.com/uY0Yn0nyLt — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) September 6, 2022

