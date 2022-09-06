UK men’s basketball reveals new home uniforms



By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball has unveiled their new home uniforms.

The uniforms feature the new Wildcat logo with the UK logo on the side of the shorts, and many Cats fans will be happy to see the unis do not feature any checkerboards.

This is the first time the team has had new uniforms since 2016.

Check out the close-ups below.

