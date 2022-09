WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wolfe County school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

An announcement made on Facebook said bus number 1707 appeared to be rear-ended on Highway 15 near Hurricane Hollow.

The Board of Education reports no students were injured.

An ambulance was sent as a precaution.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.