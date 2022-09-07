Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Interesting Setup Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our latest round of stormy weather is slowly sinking away from us as we get in on a few decent weather days. This is ahead of another stormy setup that blows in for the weekend and early next week. That’s being pushed by a blast of fall air.

Temps out there today range from the middle 70s to low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s still the chance for a shower or storm to go up, especially across the south as the system slides to our south.

Thursday and Friday are dry days with a mix of sun and clouds continuing. Seasonable temps are noted for Thursday with the numbers spiking a bit on Friday. There’s also the chance for a shower or storm to get into southern Kentucky by Friday evening.

This is ahead of a potent upper low diving in here from the northwest this weekend. That system slowly spins through here into the first half of next week.

This setup brings widespread showers and storms ahead of it for Saturday and Sunday with more scattered stuff for Monday and Tuesday.

Once again, heavy rainfall will likely cause a few local high water issues for parts of our region.

Temps will be held way down with most of us in the 70s from Saturday through Wednesday. Any one day with widespread clouds and rain will struggle to get to 70. Bring. It. On.

