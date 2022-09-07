Eckert’s Orchard preparing for busy fall season

Eckert’s Orchard is preparing for the busiest time of the year.
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 7, 2022
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - After a busy and successful summer season, Eckert’s Orchard is preparing for the busiest time of the year. With apple season ongoing and pumpkin starting soon, there is a lot to be excited about.

From cider doughnuts, pumpkins, apples, and more, farmers there said the crops are looking great.

“We’ll continue Apple Festival through September and starting next week we start haunted hayrides and bonfires,” Eckert’s farm manager Megan Fields said.

Apple season started September 1 and runs throughout the month. You can pick the 21 different types out in the field, or grab some apple treats at the store.

“Right, so both crops are very good. We have a great crop on both. Pumpkins and apples. The weather seemed to be a little dry in June for us, but then we got plenty of rain in July and August, so our crop looks great on both pumpkins and apples this year,” Fields said.

There will be plenty of family fun activities for all ages, and even some new things this year.

“So we partnered with Keeneland’s Kids Club this year and that’s what out corn maze is, the logo of the Keeneland Kid’s Club. They are going to be out on September 17, so you can meet those folks here. And we are supporting the UK Children’s Hospital through them,” Fields said.

Eckert’s Orchard will be open from Tuesday-Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.

