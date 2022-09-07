FCPS part of collaboration to donate furniture to flood-devastated EKY school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Eastern Kentucky schools are still cleaning up from the July flooding.

Emergency Disaster Services and Fayette County Public Schools, along with Jefferson County Public Schools, are teaming up to help. They collaborated to donate furniture to Hindman Elementary.

Hindman was just one of the many Knott County schools that ended up in four feet of water and lost everything.

With this being one of the largest school giveaways, Wednesday’s donations will include everything from lunch tables to chairs, risers, desks and more.

Since the water has receded, EDS has planted itself in Eastern Kentucky to transport and coordinate the delivered items. Many volunteers, like Kim Reeder, joined the cause to help support an area so close to home.

“I grew up in Morehead. So, Eastern Kentucky is an area that is really important to me, and just knowing that my friends that I knew in the bake community and their friends and family were suffering and also understanding that the kids needed to get back into school and whatever we can do to get them back into school into a routine as soon as possible. I thought was important,” said Reeder, lawyer and volunteer.

While many schools have already begun their school year, because of the devastating loss of all of their materials, Hindman has delayed the start date.

