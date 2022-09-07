Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help with locating a missing woman.

Investigators say 69-year-old Beckie Slaughter was last seen around three weeks ago.

If you know anything about where she might be, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office or your local law enforcement agency.

You can reach them from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at 502-875-8740. If it’s after 4:30 p.m. You can reach dispatch at 502-875-8582.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.