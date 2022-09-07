Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Investigators say 69-year-old Beckie Slaughter was last seen around three weeks ago.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help with locating a missing woman.

If you know anything about where she might be, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office or your local law enforcement agency.

You can reach them from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at 502-875-8740. If it’s after 4:30 p.m. You can reach dispatch at 502-875-8582.

