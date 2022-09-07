Gainesway neighbors discuss gun violence in Lexington

By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tempers flared Tuesday night as a Lexington neighborhood tries to address the violence happening in their community.

Emotions ran high as Lexington law enforcement and city leaders listen to neighbors’ concerns. People in the Gainesway Community telling them they are tired of the constant shootings.

“It needs to be somebody who was a previous gangster, or baller baller out here in the community who can show them you don’t want a life in prison,” said one neighbor.

“I come to everyone of these meetings. I ask the same thing. If you want to keep these kids off the streets and out of trouble, find something else for them to do,” another said.

Councilmember Fred Brown said he helped organize the public forum to have these exact kinds of discussions.

“We are aware of the violence. We’re doing things in the city and in our public safety and police department to counter those type of things and maybe give some assurances to the people in the community,” Brown said.

Like opening the new Gainesway Community Center later this month, and also putting more of a focus on mental health resources. Chief Weathers pointing out that 33% of of the gun violence this year is domestic violence related.

“We know that there’s problems and we know we’re trying to address them,” Brown said.

