Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A nice stretch of days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Even with the small chance of a shower, the next few days look really comfortable.

I only mentioned the shower chance because some of you have a shot of seeing a stray shower or two. Most of the counties in our area will remain on the dry side through the week. We’ll keep the temperatures running below average for a couple of days before the brief little bump at the end of the week.

A very soggy setup will come together for the weekend. It will be a slow-moving system that approaches from the northwest. This thing likely sits and spins for a few days. The entire time it is impacting us will keep temperatures in the mid-70s for daytime highs. I wouldn’t be surprised to see highs run around the low to mid-70s at times. It isn’t a washout for Saturday & Sunday but it is close.

Take care of each other!

