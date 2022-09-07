Kelly Craft launches campaign website for Kentucky governor’s race

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another Republican has joined the race for Governor of Kentucky.

Kelly Craft launched her campaign website Wednesday morning.

She served as 30th United States Ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump.

In her first campaign video, she talks about her Barren County roots and her commitment to faith and family.

Craft is the second woman to enter the Republican primary.

State Representative Savannah Maddox announced her campaign earlier this year.

State Auditor Mike Harmon, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Attorney General Daniel Cameron are also running.

On the Democratic side, Governor Andy Beshear is running for reelection.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police is working a serious crash in Clark County.
KSP: Pedestrian killed after being hit by police-issued agency vehicle in Clark County
Coach John Calipari
Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari’s home
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Crews are widening the interstate on I-64/I-75 between the Newtown Pike and Paris Pike...
Interstate widening project begins in Fayette County
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say

Latest News

Temps will trend warmer
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A nice stretch of days
Neighbors gather for public forum.
Gainesway neighbors discuss gun violence in Lexington
Researchers are looking for participants in a study on a new drug for treating Alzheimer's...
Man who lost wife to Alzheimer’s continues to advocate for a cure
UK on Tuesday released images and video of its new uniforms.
UK basketball unveils new-look uniform