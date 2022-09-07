KSP investigating after human remains found in burned-out building

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Lee County after remains were found in a burned-out building.

State police were called just after 9 Tuesday night to a building on KY 52 West.

Someone said they’d found possible human remains.

Those remains were sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for identification.

No other details have been released.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.