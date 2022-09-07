Man who lost wife to Alzheimer’s continues to advocate for a cure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Football coach Guy Morriss passed away Monday after a more than five-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

In 2020, the Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association estimated 75,000 Kentuckians suffered from Alzheimer’s, and the number is expected to grow to 86,000 by 2025. That’s a nearly 15 percent increase.

The loss is something Ron Borkowski knows too well. His wife Carol passed away after a 10-year battle with the disease in 2020. They shared their story several times with WKYT.

“I sat down with Carol and said, ‘Here is what they want to do, what do you think?’ and she her first comment was, ‘will it help someone else?’ and I said, ‘yeah it will.’ She said, ‘well of course we will!’

Borkowski has continued his work to raise money to fund research for medicine and a cure.

He has served on boards and worked closely with UK’s Sanders-Brown Center on Aging as they work to find treatment.

“It’s a hard one, and I know when Carol passed, Dr. Jicha called and said, “I apologize. I let you down.’ He said, ‘we didn’t find a cure for Carol.’ He was really upset, and I said ‘but you gave us hope.’”

Last year, the FDA approved a drug that has shown slowing the progression of the disease. Carol was part of a trial for a similar drug. Ron said it stabilized Carol’s symptoms, and knows with every passing day, researchers are closer to finding that cure.

“It’s a flat out disease that there is no cure and we accepted that. Just because you have Alzheimer’s doesn’t mean you don’t have a life.”

September is World Alzheimer’s Month. This year, Alzheimer’s Disease International says their campaign will have a special focus on post-diagnostic support for both patients and their families.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.