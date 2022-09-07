Mysterious object spotted flying low over Arizona

Mysterious object seen over Tucson
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw.

According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m.

As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to the west or northwest at a relatively low altitude.

After the object goes out of view, another is seen descending at the extreme left of the camera’s view.

What do you think it could be?

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police is working a serious crash in Clark County.
KSP: Pedestrian killed after being hit by police-issued agency vehicle in Clark County
Coach John Calipari
Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari’s home
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Crews are widening the interstate on I-64/I-75 between the Newtown Pike and Paris Pike...
Interstate widening project begins in Fayette County
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say

Latest News

A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings...
Sheriff’s deputy sought in connection with 2 fatal shootings in California
Authorities identified the killer and victim in a cold case from 1988.
1988 cold case solved after killer identified through DNA test from family
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record
Tyrone Hughley, 37, was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility of parole after 60 years.
Man gets life in prison for raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2 of them