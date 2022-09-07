Police investigating attempted kidnapping in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping in Lexington.

According to police, officers were called to a store on Clays Mill Road around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A woman told officers a man she just met hurt her with an unknown weapon inside the man’s vehicle, near the store.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police don’t have much of a description of the suspect, other than the man was driving a maroon SUV.

Police are investigating this as an attempted kidnapping and assault case.

Police aren’t saying how the victim and suspect met, saying it’s still part of the investigation.

Anyone with information about this should call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

