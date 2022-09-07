Police investigating attempted kidnapping in Lexington

According to police, officers were called to a store on Clays Mill Road around 12:45 p.m....
According to police, officers were called to a store on Clays Mill Road around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping in Lexington.

According to police, officers were called to a store on Clays Mill Road around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A woman told officers a man she just met hurt her with an unknown weapon inside the man’s vehicle, near the store.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police don’t have much of a description of the suspect, other than the man was driving a maroon SUV.

Police are investigating this as an attempted kidnapping and assault case.

Police aren’t saying how the victim and suspect met, saying it’s still part of the investigation.

Anyone with information about this should call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police is working a serious crash in Clark County.
KSP: Pedestrian killed after being hit by police-issued agency vehicle in Clark County
Coach John Calipari
Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari’s home
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Crews are widening the interstate on I-64/I-75 between the Newtown Pike and Paris Pike...
Interstate widening project begins in Fayette County
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say

Latest News

FCPS part of collaboration to donate furniture to flood-devastated EKY school
FCPS part of collaboration to donate furniture to flood-devastated EKY school
A death investigation is underway in Lee County after remains were found in a burned-out...
KSP investigating after human remains found in burned-out building
Pattern stays pretty quiet until the weekend
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temps will trend warmer
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A nice stretch of days