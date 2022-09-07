Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Wayne County man arrested and charged with drug trafficking
Wayne County man arrested and charged with drug trafficking(Wayne County Sherriff's Department)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wayne County man was arrested Tuesday night on drug trafficking charges, according to the Wayne County Sheriff.

Around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies said they saw a car with expired registration plates driving recklessly.

The deputies made a traffic stop, and they said a passenger was acting nervous as they approached the car.

While one deputy was speaking with the driver, K-9 Unity Dunya alerted on the passenger side of the car.

After a search, deputies found approximately 80 grams of meth and digital scales, which the passenger said were his.

Mark Jackson was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jackson was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police is working a serious crash in Clark County.
KSP: Pedestrian killed after being hit by police-issued agency vehicle in Clark County
Coach John Calipari
Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari’s home
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Crews are widening the interstate on I-64/I-75 between the Newtown Pike and Paris Pike...
Interstate widening project begins in Fayette County
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say

Latest News

FCPS part of collaboration to donate furniture to flood-devastated EKY school
FCPS part of collaboration to donate furniture to flood-devastated EKY school
A death investigation is underway in Lee County after remains were found in a burned-out...
KSP investigating after human remains found in burned-out building
Pattern stays pretty quiet until the weekend
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temps will trend warmer
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A nice stretch of days
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Kelly Craft launches campaign website for Kentucky governor’s race