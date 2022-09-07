UK Men’s SEC basketball schedule announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Southeastern Conference portion of the 2022-23 Kentucky men’s basketball schedule was confirmed on Wednesday by the league office.

TV designations, tip times and the entirety of Kentucky’s schedule will be announced soon.

The Wildcats will play an 18-game league schedule in their pursuit of a 50th SEC regular-season championship. In addition to its annual home-and-away opponents of Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, Kentucky will also take on Arkansas and Georgia twice during the 2022-23 season.

Date Opponent Location

Nov. 15 vs. Michigan State Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)

Nov. 29 BELLARMINE Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Dec. 4 vs. Michigan London, England (O2 Arena)

Dec. 17 vs. UCLA New York (Madison Square Garden)

Dec. 28 at Missouri* Columbia, Mo. (Mizzou Arena)

Dec. 31 LOUISVILLE Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 3 LSU* Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 7 at Alabama* Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Coleman Coliseum)

Jan. 10 SOUTH CAROLINA* Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 14 at Tennessee* Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena)

Jan. 17 GEORGIA* Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 21 TEXAS A&M* Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 24 at Vanderbilt* Nashville, Tenn. (Memorial Gymnasium)

Jan. 28 KANSAS Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Jan. 31 at Ole Miss* Oxford, Miss. (Pavilion at Ole Miss)

Feb. 4 FLORIDA* Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Feb. 7 ARKANSAS* Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Feb. 11 at Georgia* Athens, Ga. (Stegeman Coliseum)

Feb. 15 at Mississippi State* Starkville, Miss. (Humphrey Coliseum)

Feb. 18 TENNESSEE* Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

Feb. 22 at Florida* Gainesville, Fla. (Stephen O’Connell Center)

Feb. 25 AUBURN* Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

March 1 VANDERBILT* Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

March 4 at Arkansas* Fayetteville, Ark. (Bud Walton Arena)

Home games listed in ALL CAPS; * - Southeastern Conference games

The season ticket renewal deadline is this Thursday, September 8th. Renewals are available online through each season ticket holder’s My UK Athletics Account, and invoices were also mailed in mid-August. Fans needing assistance with their online account are encouraged to contact the UK Ticket Office at (859) 257-1818 (option 4) or send an email to uktickets@uky.edu.

Fans interested in purchasing new season tickets for the upcoming year are encouraged to sign up now for the men’s basketball season ticket lottery. Season ticket pricing information is available here. For information on lower-level seating that is currently available with a K Fund pledge commitment, please reach out to the UK Athletics K Fund staff at (859) 257-6300.

The Wildcats’ returning core is headlined by Oscar Tshiebwe, the reigning National Player of the Year, who led the country with 15.1 rebounds per game and also paced the Cats in scoring at 17.4 points per game. Kentucky will also welcome back Sahvir Wheeler, who led the conference and ranked third in the country with 6.9 assists per game. Forwards Daimion Collins, Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware all were instrumental in helping the Wildcats to a 26-8 record and a No. 2 national seed in the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

In all, UK is returning 44.3% of its scoring production, 58.4% of its rebounding, 50% of its steals, 51.2% of its assists and 72.3% of its blocks from a season ago.

Kentucky also welcomes in five dynamic newcomers, including top-10 signees Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace. Both players were Gatorade State Players of the Year and McDonald’s All-Americans. Fast-rising prospects Adou Thiero and Ugonna Onyenso inked with the Cats during the late signing period. UK also added one of the top transfers in Antonio Reeves, who ranked among the nation’s top 20 individual scorers a season ago at Illinois State averaging 20.1 points per game.

The team enjoyed a 4-0 record during its foreign tour at the Big Blue Bahamas in August, winning its games by an average margin of 50 points per game. Reeves paced six players averaging double-figures with 17.0 points per game. UK shot 54.8% from the field, 38.1% from long range and 84.8% from the free-throw line. Kentucky also outrebounded its foes by 19.3 boards per game.

Kentucky’s defense was stifling with an average of 14.0 steals and 7.3 blocks per game. UK limited its opponents to just 56.5 points per game and 36.3% shooting from the field.

