Blue Grass Airport officials recall the Queen’s visits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As a fan of horses, Queen Elizabeth II made multiple trips to Kentucky. Her final trip to the commonwealth came in 2007.

Scott Lanter, the vice president of public safety and operations at Blue Grass Airport, worked on every one of the Queen’s visits. He said back in the 1980s, he was simply told what to do, but by her 2007 visit for the Kentucky Derby, he himself had the honor of being the point person for that trip.

Lanter walked our crew through history on Thursday, showing us pictures from the Queen’s visits through the airport. He told us if you think coordinating trips for presidential candidates, or even vice presidents and presidents themselves is a lot of work, it’s nothing compared to the weeks of work that went into coordinating the Queen’s visits to Kentucky.

For example, in 2007, airport staff met every day for two weeks prior to the visit just to secure flight plans. Lanter said a cool tidbit is nowadays, British military have their own private VIP plane, But Queen Elizabeth used to fly on British Airway aircraft.

They created what was called the “Queen’s Package,” so in 2007, when they knew the Queen had to fly internationally, they went into a plan and fit the entire aircraft with security and amenities packages that were fit for royalty.

His work on those trips is something Lanter said he’ll never forget.

“It’s kind of scary, but humbling to know that they trust you with taking care of her. I didn’t get to talk to her directly, but in close proximity you just could tell she was a kind, humble person. Everyone she met, she tried to get on their level. And I was just very impressed by that,” Lanter said.

Scott Lanter at Blue Grass Airport walks us through history today, telling us about Queen Elizabeth’s visits to Kentucky through the airport. He describes it as humbling experience to be trusted with ensuring her safety on her trips. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/URiRnYUzCo — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) September 8, 2022

