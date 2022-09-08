Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Wet Weather For The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s an absolutely gorgeous September day across the Commonwealth, but things are about to change as we head into the upcoming weekend. A HUGE upper low spins in and slows down, bringing damp and cool weather for the region.

Temps out there today are in the 50s to start and upper 70s to end. Low 80s are possible in the west with low humidity levels. Soak. It. Up.

A few showers and storms inch into the southern half of the state on Friday as clouds increase area-wide. Temps range from 80-85 degrees.

This is ahead of a moisture-laden southern wind flow kicking in over the weekend as we watch a major fall storm system slowly roll in. This big time upper low spins through here this weekend and likely lasts through the middle of next week.

The end result of that setup is for waves of heavy rain producing showers and storms this weekend with cool, windy and sometimes showery weather after that.

Temps will be held below normal during this time.

