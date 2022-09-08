Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Wet Weather For The Weekend

map
map(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s an absolutely gorgeous September day across the Commonwealth, but things are about to change as we head into the upcoming weekend. A HUGE upper low spins in and slows down, bringing damp and cool weather for the region.

Temps out there today are in the 50s to start and upper 70s to end. Low 80s are possible in the west with low humidity levels. Soak. It. Up.

A few showers and storms inch into the southern half of the state on Friday as clouds increase area-wide. Temps range from 80-85 degrees.

This is ahead of a moisture-laden southern wind flow kicking in over the weekend as we watch a major fall storm system slowly roll in. This big time upper low spins through here this weekend and likely lasts through the middle of next week.

The end result of that setup is for waves of heavy rain producing showers and storms this weekend with cool, windy and sometimes showery weather after that.

Temps will be held below normal during this time.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment.
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel
According to police, officers were called to a store on Clays Mill Road around 12:45 p.m....
Police investigating attempted kidnapping in Lexington
Scarlett Tracey alleges the owners of Frank and Dino’s made references to her weight and said...
Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight
Flock cameras appear to be paying off, according to Lexington police
Dalton Roe, 19
Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation

Latest News

The nice weather continues across Central and Eastern Kentucky thanks to a high pressure....
Jason Lindsey’s Thursday Forecast
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Interesting Setup Ahead
Pattern stays pretty quiet until the weekend
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temps will trend warmer
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A nice stretch of days