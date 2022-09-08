Collar worn by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg up for auction

Personal items of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be offered at auction...
Personal items of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be offered at auction for the first time.(Bonhams)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – She was a trailblazer serving on the nation’s highest court for 27 years.

Now, nearly 100 personal items of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are up for auction.

According to Auction House Bonhams, the items being offered include some rare signature pieces from Ginsburg’s fashion collection.

Some of the items include two pairs of her lace gloves, one of her favorite shawls and a beaded gilt collar necklace.

Justice Ginsburg was known for styling her judicial robes with bold collars.

This one being auctioned is estimated to be worth between $3,000 and $5,000.

The auction is now live on Bonhams.com. It ends Sept. 16.

The proceeds will benefit SOS Children’s Villages, an organization that cares for foster children or those who are at risk of losing their parents.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment.
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel
According to police, officers were called to a store on Clays Mill Road around 12:45 p.m....
Police investigating attempted kidnapping in Lexington
Scarlett Tracey alleges the owners of Frank and Dino’s made references to her weight and said...
Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight
Flock cameras appear to be paying off, according to Lexington police
Dalton Roe, 19
Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation

Latest News

LIVE: British prime minister speaks after Queen Elizabeth's death
Steve Bannon’s state-level charges in New York closely resemble an attempted federal...
Steve Bannon charged with money laundering in wall-building scheme
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace...
Formal steps after instant shift from UK queen to king
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth is captured giving a rare smirk in a never-before-seen portrait from 2004.
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son Charles becomes Britain’s new king