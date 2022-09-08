EKU’s Wells confident he’ll be back on the sidelines soon

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University head football coach Walt Wells has a follow-up doctor’s appointment on Friday. Wells says his cardiologist then will likely give him a timetable for a return to coaching.

“It’s hard not being on the sidelines,” Wells said on Thursday.

Wells was attending an EKU event to announce CG Bank’s partnership with the school to put it’s name on Roy Kidd Stadium, where Well’s Colonels play their home games.

The Tennessee native was hospitalized just days before EKU played at Eastern Michigan.

“That’s the second game I’ve missed in 28 years,” Wells said. “In the same breath, I’ve had so many people reach out, who’ve had issues like I had, who’ve said, “take your time. Go through the process. Listen to the doctors. Do what the doctors tell you. Don’t rush it.”

But the coach is anxious to return to his duties. Garry McPeek, EKU’s Football Chief of Staff, is the interim head coach while Wells is on the mend.

McPeek and the Colonels dropped the season opener at Eastern Michigan, 42-34. Wells watched the game from home.

“I’m really pleased with where we’re at, other than the win-loss record. I thought our kids played really hard last week,” Wells said.

Wells was in his on-campus football office when the cardiac episode occurred. The coach credits two staffers for springing into action and saving his life.

“I feel good. I’m sore from all the things you experience from what I’ve gone through,” he said. “I’ve got ribs and sternum problems obviously from the compressions, but other than that, every day feels better.”

Next up for the Colonels is a trip to Bowling Green (OH) on Saturday. Wells is hoping his doctors will give him the green light to travel with his team.

“I feel real confident that I’ll coach this year. I don’t know when I’ll put the headset back on. That’ll be between the doctors, myself and my wife,” Wells said.

If he’s given the okay, Wells says it’ll be “50-50″ that he travels with the team this weekend. Regardless, he won’t be coaching.

“I’ll either be in the box or on the field,” he said. “I will not wear a headset.”

“I think I can be in the box and watch it from there. If I can do that, I’ll do that. If I can’t, it’s not big deal. I’ll watch it from home,” Wells said.

Great seeing @EKUWWells today… on the mend and says there’s a chance he could be back on the @EKUFootball sidelines soon. pic.twitter.com/eQvEOiybZE — Steve Moss (@smosswkyt) September 8, 2022

