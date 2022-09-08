Jason Lindsey’s Thursday Forecast
Tracking an Unsettled Weekend
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The nice weather continues across Central and Eastern Kentucky, thanks to a high pressure. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, on your Thursday, as highs warm to around 80.
Our next weather maker arrives, this weekend, creating soggy weather through the start of the workweek. Be on alert, intense rain could cause flash flooding over the weekend.
Temperatures cool from around 80 today to the upper 60s by Tuesday – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK
