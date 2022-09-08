Jordan Wright back after one-game suspension

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s sixth-year senior Jordan Wright is available to play Saturday when the 20th-ranked Wildcats travel to Florida.

The linebacker was held out of UK’s season opener while serving a suspension.

UK opens SEC play in Gainesville against the 12th-ranked Gators.

Wright was limited to just six games last season due to injuries. For his career, Wright has 106 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one interception and two defensive touchdowns.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.