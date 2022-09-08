Jordan Wright back after one-game suspension

Was held out of UK’s win over Miami
UK's Jordan Wright is back after missing the Wildcats' season opener against Miami.
UK's Jordan Wright is back after missing the Wildcats' season opener against Miami.(Regina Rickert)
By Steve Moss
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s sixth-year senior Jordan Wright is available to play Saturday when the 20th-ranked Wildcats travel to Florida.

The linebacker was held out of UK’s season opener while serving a suspension.

UK opens SEC play in Gainesville against the 12th-ranked Gators.

Wright was limited to just six games last season due to injuries. For his career, Wright has 106 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one interception and two defensive touchdowns.

