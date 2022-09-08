Knott Co. in process of years-long recovery efforts after flooding

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The recovery process in eastern Kentucky is slow and time consuming.

Officials say it will be years before some things return to somewhat normalcy and even then, it won’t be the same.

The area of Hindman we went to hasn’t changed much in several weeks. The owner of the homes there said there’s other areas of town that need more attention. In other places, the rebuilding stage has started. The mayor said the recovery will be measured in years.

“But as far as sewer, water, bridges, infrastructure, a couple of weeks in we are at $16 million and we’re not done yet,” said Tracy Neice, the mayor of Hindman.

Cars are still in creeks and mud remains in some homes, but some places are ready to rebuild. It’s a mixed bag all over Knott County and officials said it’s just overwhelming what was done and what will be needed to fix it.

Officials said money approved by the legislature will help and the majority to fix it will have to come from FEMA. The flood heavily damaged the historic Hindman Settlement School, which was inundated with water and mud. A lot was salvaged and some had to be thrown away. The basement is now a skeleton of what it used to be, and it’s ready for rebuilding.

“Working out of other spaces here on campus. Our teams are working remotely. Quite a bit of damage. Millions of dollars in losses as a result,” said Josh Mullins with Hindman Settlement School.

The mayor says FEMA will pay for a lot of their damages and while people on the ground are wonderful to work with, getting money there from the federal government is much slower.

Leaders with the Hindman Settlement School say they hope to begin their instruction and tutoring programs again in several weeks as the public schools reopen.

Historic school in Knott County suffered “millions of dollars in damages.” A lot was salvaged at Hindman Settlement School, but a lot was lost as well. More at 5 and 6 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/ZUkoZNE4WD — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) September 8, 2022

It’s a process that will take ‘years’ to recover from. Talking to people in Knott County today about the recovery process that just in city of Hindman alone…will cost more than $16 million to recover from. And that figure will grow. More at 5 and 6pm @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/Q4eISgZKgV — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) September 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.