Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation

Dalton Roe, 19
Dalton Roe, 19(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County man was arrested as a result of a Madison County Drug Task Force investigation.

Investigators say Dalton Roe, 19, was involved in trafficking drugs in central Kentucky, including Madison County.

Officials seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills.

Roe is facing multiple drug trafficking charges.

He was lodged in the Rockcastle County Detention Center.

