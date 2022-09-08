Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County man was arrested as a result of a Madison County Drug Task Force investigation.

Investigators say Dalton Roe, 19, was involved in trafficking drugs in central Kentucky, including Madison County.

Officials seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills.

Roe is facing multiple drug trafficking charges.

He was lodged in the Rockcastle County Detention Center.

