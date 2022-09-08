Lexington Dream Home nearing completion; still time to buy a ticket

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a simple question: Would you like to try and win a new home while helping out a great cause?

This year’s St. Jude Dream Home in Lexington is coming along and there is still time for you to buy a ticket for a chance to win the beautiful home being built in Hamburg.

When it comes to every dollar donated, it ensures even more lifesaving work can be done at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For 60 years St. Jude has been leading the way in helping to understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other diseases. Founder Danny Thomas envisioned a hospital where no family would ever receive a bill for treatment and that remains the case today.

St. Jude has become a lifeline to countless families, including in Kentucky, looking for treatment that might otherwise be out of reach for them.

“It really is one of the happiest, most hopeful children’s hospitals that I have ever been in,” said Dr. Jennifer Harman, a Pediatric Psychologist at St. Jude.

Dr. Harman, a Memphis native, grew up knowing the impact the hospital had on the patients and families treated at St. Jude.

It’s why for her career, she chose to be a part of the hospital’s storied legacy.

“It’s very meaningful, I say that working here gives me hope for humanity and really just shows you how resilient people are, how resilient families are, but really how resilient kids are,” said Harman.

At St. Jude the focus is always on the whole patient, that means treating the cancer, but also addressing the anxiety and fear that can come with it.

“A lot of what we do is focused on helping patients adjust to their diagnosis and the medical treatment or to cope with that,” said Dr. Harman.

Donations are the lifeblood of St. Jude, and it’s what makes the work there possible. That’s where this year’s Lexington Dream Home Giveaway comes in.

The 2,600 square foot home being built at 4012 Buttermilk Road in the Home Place subdivision of the Hamburg area is nearing completion.

For every ticket sold, it is another dollar in support of St. Jude and its mission of making sure children not only survive cancer but thrive long after.

“Every dollar, every penny counts. It is so important to help make sure that we are able to continue the groundbreaking research that we do here and that we are able to continue top of the line treatment of the whole patient,” said Dr. Harman.

St. Jude has helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80%.

The drawing for the Lexington dream home is October 13, 2022. The earlier you buy your ticket, the more prizes you are eligible to win. Tickets are $100 each.

Open houses for the St. Jude Dream home begin September 17.

