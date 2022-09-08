Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says

Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake.

It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake.

The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.

When rescue crews arrived at the scene, they got Lafleur out of the water and performed CPR until medical crews arrived. He was then taken by ambulance to James Haggin Hospital where, after attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead.

According to the coroner, Lafleur did not have a life jacket on and he couldn’t swim.

The coroner’s office says Lafleur was a professor at Morehead State University and was in his 50th year of teaching. MSU’s website says Lafleur had been teaching since 1973 and had been at MSU since 1992.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment.
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel
According to police, officers were called to a store on Clays Mill Road around 12:45 p.m....
Police investigating attempted kidnapping in Lexington
Scarlett Tracey alleges the owners of Frank and Dino’s made references to her weight and said...
Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight
Dalton Roe, 19
Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation
Flock cameras appear to be paying off, according to Lexington police

Latest News

Health experts push getting COVID-19, flu shots with fall around the corner
Eastern Kentucky officials say it will be years before some things return to a form of normalcy...
Knott Co. in process of years-long recovery efforts after flooding
A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Trophy Presenation by Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup, October 11, 1984....
Queen Elizabeth II at Keeneland