McConnell on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Sen. Mitch McConnell issued a statement shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WAVE) - Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) reacted to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The senate minority leader issued the following statement on Thursday shortly after Buckingham Palace made the announcement on Britain’s longest-reigning monarch:

“Today all Americans stand with our great friends across the Atlantic in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Elaine and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family and to the many millions of people across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and the entire world who have drawn reassurance and inspiration from her historic reign, sterling character, and shining example.

“For 70 long years, from the aftermath of World War II well into the 21st century, across 15 different Prime Ministers, through great triumphs and great challenges, the Queen’s steady leadership safeguarded the land she loved. Despite spending nearly three quarters of a century as one of the most famous and admired individuals on the planet, the Queen made sure her reign was never really about herself — not her fame, not her feelings, not her personal wants or needs. She guided venerable institutions through modern times using timeless virtues like duty, dignity, and sacrifice. She offered our contemporary world a living master class it needed badly.

“The decades of Her Majesty’s reign saw an intense deepening of the special relationship and close bond between the United States and the United Kingdom. The Queen who met sitting President Harry S. Truman as a 25-year-old princess and met a dozen more of our Presidents during her reign presided over an historic strengthening of our nations’ alliance that has changed the course of world history for the better.

“The British people’s loss is the entire world’s loss. We Americans join our friends in prayer, in grief, and in gratitude for such a remarkable leader and such a successful reign.”

Queen Elizabeth II at Keeneland