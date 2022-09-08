Officer, suspect injured during arrest in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say an officer and a suspect were injured during an arrest Thursday afternoon.

Police said around 12:20 p.m., detectives were investigating a metal theft on Hollow Creek Road when the suspect arrived there. The detectives tried to place the suspect under arrest for outstanding warrants when the person fled on foot.

The detectives followed the suspect, who ran out into the roadway and was struck by a passing car.

The suspect and one of the detectives were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is facing a charge of fleeing and evading, in addition, to the outstanding warrants.

