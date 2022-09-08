One hurt in Lexington house fire
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are investigating a large fire in Lexington.
Officials told us crews were dispatched to a working structure fire at E. London Avenue around 3:30 Thursday.
When crews arrived, they found an advanced fire at a home. The people who lived there were evacuated before fire officials got there, but one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Several firefighters were treated on scene for heat-related symptoms.
We’re told the fire is under control, and investigators are working to find out what caused it.
