One hurt in Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are investigating a large fire in Lexington.

Officials told us crews were dispatched to a working structure fire at E. London Avenue around 3:30 Thursday.

When crews arrived, they found an advanced fire at a home. The people who lived there were evacuated before fire officials got there, but one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Several firefighters were treated on scene for heat-related symptoms.

We’re told the fire is under control, and investigators are working to find out what caused it.

HAPPENING NOW | On the scene of a structure fire near the intersection of E. Loudon Ave. and Carneal Rd.



Waiting to learn more from @LexKYFire. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/obewHJNPlD — Jeremy Tombs (@jeremy_tombs) September 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.