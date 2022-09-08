Reports of shots fired, heavy police presence on University of Kentucky’s campus

WKYT is working to confirm details on any potential injuries and arrests.
WKYT is working to confirm details on any potential injuries and arrests.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Numerous police officers and first responders are gathering on the University of Kentucky’s campus after reports of shots fired.

The Kentucky Kernel, UK’s student newspaper, reports UK Alerts sent students a message about potential shots fired on University Drive early Thursday morning.

Students say they heard gunfire began just before midnight.

Police began taping off an area on University Drive shortly after arriving.

WKYT is working to confirm more details about what happened and any potential arrests or injuries.

