Students get a big surpise thanks to donation from Lexington dealership

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students at Lexington’s Yates Elementary got a big surprise Thursday morning.

Students were gifted backpacks filled with items they’ll need for the school year. Kids even got to choose their own color backpack.

The backpacks were donated by Green’s Toyota of Lexington through Toyota’s Big Summer Giveback Program. The program partners Toyota dealerships with the Kids in Need Foundation to help local students get the supplies they need to have a good year.

These bags were filled with things like notebooks, pencils, markers and folders.

“Any time that we’re able to provide resources to them: the backpacks, the supplies, it eases the burden for their parents. And, then, if they’re able to allocate those funds to, you know, something else and we’re able to be a part of that then it’s a win for everyone,” said George Hernandez, Green’s Toyota general manager.

Hernandez said that they’re donating 400 backpacks to students at Yates.

“We were all kids at one point, last I checked, and it’s always exciting to be able to get any kind of gift and especially when it’s something that’s going to help you in your day-to-day,” said Hernandez.

School officials said they are grateful for community partners like Green’s Toyota who can step up and provide students with this kind of supplies.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.