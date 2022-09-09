Chris Bailey’s Forecast | All Eyes On The Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track a big fall storm system blowing in for the weekend and early next week. This will bring a lot of wet weather with it to go along with below normal temps that will give us that full on fall feel.

Temps today spike into the 80-85 degree range for many with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity levels will also increase as moisture creeps back in from the south and southwest. This will set the stage for a few showers and storms to go up across areas of western and southern Kentucky through the evening hours.

Rounds of showers and storms then kick in for Saturday and Sunday ahead of our fall storm moving slowly in here from the west. The flow means the action will be coming at us from the south and southwest. While it won’t rain all the time, heavy down pours are a good bet Saturday through early Monday. Some wraparound clouds and showers may then be noted Tuesday and Wednesday as our system pushes to the east.

Rainfall during this time will be heaviest across central and eastern Kentucky with some 1″-2″ amounts through Monday.

Temps stay below normal through the middle of next week before spiking into the low 80s by late in the week.

