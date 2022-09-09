Coroner: One person dead in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday evening.

Police were called to Devonia Ave. around 6:00 p.m. for a disorder between two people.

When they got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The Fayette County coroner told us he was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said it was a domestic incident.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody.

We don’t know any names or charges yet.

This story is developing.

