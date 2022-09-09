Coroner: One person dead in Lexington shooting
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday evening.
Police were called to Devonia Ave. around 6:00 p.m. for a disorder between two people.
When they got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The Fayette County coroner told us he was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said it was a domestic incident.
Police said a suspect was taken into custody.
We don’t know any names or charges yet.
This story is developing.
