Deputy Coroner: Three people killed in Paintsville shooting

Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville
Responders on scene of shooting in Paintsville(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders were on scene at an active shooter situation in Paintsville midday Friday.

Officials said the suspect was injured in the situation and taken to Paintsville ARH. His condition is not known at this time.

The Johnson County Coroner’s office confirmed Friday afternoon that three people were killed. Their identities have not been released.

The Paintsville Independent Schools Facebook page shared a post Friday afternoon that all school’s in the school system were on lockdown.

The post said the decision was made in precaution based on the sheriff’s recommendation.

At approximately 12:15, officials with the school system said the lockdown was lifted.

“The safety of our students and staff is always of our upmost importance.”

Depot Street is closed, and Police are still on scene close to Broadway Street.

Kentucky State Police are investigating.

We will update this as we learn more.

