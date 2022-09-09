Fayette Co. School Board approves property tax rate increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School Board is moving forward with a tax rate increase.

It was one of two options the board considered during the meeting. The approved rate hike takes the property tax from about 80 cents to just over 83 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The extra revenue allows the school district to borrow $540 million to upgrade facilities and build new schools.

Ahead of the vote, the board heard mixed reaction from the community. Some were in support of the rate increase, and others argued against it, calling for a lower rate.

District leaders said without the rate increase they would have been limited to only three projects and no more until 2037.

Moving forward, the superintendent will now have a task force to prioritize which projects on the school’s plan they will focus on.

