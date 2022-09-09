Gorton, Kloiber have heated exchange over gun violence during council meeting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington organization has been pushing Mayor Linda Gorton to implement a group violence intervention program (GVI).

Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers have both continuously argued against implementing GVI.

Thursday night, it was brought up again in the urban county council meeting. It led to a heated interaction between the mayor and councilman David Kloiber, who’s running against her in November.

This all started when councilman David Kloiber voiced his frustration over Wednesday night’s shooting near UK’s campus. That shooting left 11 people hospitalized and one teen suspect arrested.

Kloiber says it’s part of a public safety crisis and that hiring more officers isn’t the only answer. He vocalized support for GVI to help curb gun violence.

In response, Mayor Gorton said several cities that use the initiative have seen homicides increase. Instead, she suggested an additional $21.4 million dollar contract over the next four years to increase officer pay. But councilman Kloiber said raising taxes to fund the police will still not fix the issue, he believes it starts with the basic fundamentals.

“I highly encourage you to have conversations with our police face to face and find out the facts of these shootings,” said Mayor Gorton. “There is, I will say it again, there is no way our police could have prevented what happened last night. You have to talk to the chief and more than one conversation with him and learn what is really going on here.”

“Well just to be clear again, the point is, not all of these things can be solved by the police, it’s a policy issue,” said Councilman Kloiber. “It’s how we address these issues systemically throughout our community, and your unwillingness to view this anything other than a reactionary police measure, it’s frustrating to the people who experience this every day.”

To help with recruitment and retention, the city has also funded one-time bonus payments. Currently there is a shortage of officers in the Bluegrass state, with the Fraternal Order of Police suggesting the vacancies are roughly around 115.

